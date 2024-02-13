How to watch Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 14, 2024

Tigres UANL face off against Vancouver Whitecaps in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round. Discover all the essential details about this match, including information on the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

As anticipated, the clash in the first round of the Concacaf Champions League proved to be tightly contested. Featuring two teams from Liga MX and MLS, the two most prominent leagues in the region, the first leg match ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving the series finely balanced.

Nevertheless, considering they will have the advantage of playing at home, Tigres UANL begins with a slight edge. However, in a matchup between two formidable teams, this advantage could be pivotal. Yet, Tigres should guard against overconfidence, as the Vancouver Whitecaps have demonstrated their capability to spring surprises against the favored Mexican side.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps match be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Tigres UANL and Vancouver Whitecaps will be played this Wednesday, February 14 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps

This second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Tigres UANL and Vancouver Whitecaps will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.