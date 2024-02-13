How to watch Club America vs Real Esteli for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 14, 2024

Club America will square off against Real Esteli in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round. Uncover all the crucial details about this match, including the date, location, kickoff time, and instructions on how to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Club America vs Real Esteli online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The first leg match proved to be one of the major surprises in the opening round of the Concacaf Champions League. Real Esteli, considered the underdog of the series, managed a remarkable 2-1 victory over Club America (at one point leading 2-0 in the game).

This outcome clearly indicates that despite their perceived inferiority, the Nicaraguan team will pose a significant challenge for Club America and will approach the return leg in Mexico with determination. On the “Aguilas” side, they are tasked with deciding the series at home. Given their greater stature and historical success, there is considerable pressure on them to overcome Real Esteli, or else face significant consequences.

When will the Club America vs Real Esteli match be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Club America and Real Esteli will be played this Wednesday, February 14 at 10:15 PM (ET).

Club America vs Real Esteli: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

Where to watch Club America vs Real Esteli

This second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Club America and Real Esteli will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial).