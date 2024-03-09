How to watch USA vs Brazil for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Women's Gold Cup Final

The American women’s soccer team is set to contend for another Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup title in a highly anticipated match against the formidable Brazil, the reigning Conmebol champions. This article provides all the essential details for the upcoming game, including the date, kickoff time, and options for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

[Watch USA vs Brazil for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The United States entered the tournament as the leading favorites to clinch the championship title, and their performances have thus far validated those expectations. While they have not secured the title just yet, their solid performances throughout the tournament have rightfully earned them a spot in the final.

Similarly, Brazil, another strong contender for the championship, has lived up to their billing as one of the tournament’s top favorites. The Brazilian team effortlessly won all their matches, showcasing their prowess. However, they now face their most significant test as they prepare to take on the formidable American team.

When will the USA vs Brazil match be played?

The game for the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup final between USA and Brazil will be played this Sunday, March 10 at 8:15 PM (ET).

USA vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Where to watch USA vs Brazil

This 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup game between USA and Brazil will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.