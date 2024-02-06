How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres UANL in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 7, 2024

The Vancouver Whitecaps are set to compete against Tigres UANL in the first leg match of the Concacaf Champions League first round. Discover all the essential details about this game, including information on when, where, the scheduled time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Duel matchups in the first round of the Concacaf Champions League typically feature teams from stronger leagues such as Liga MX or the MLS facing opponents from lower-level competitions. The appeal of these clashes often lies in witnessing how the weaker side fares against the stronger one.

Hence, this particular matchup stands out as one of the more evenly contested duels in the first round. On one side, we have Tigres UANL, considered one of the leading favorites to win the 2024 edition of the continental tournament. However, they are set to encounter a formidable opponent in the first round, namely the Vancouver Whitecaps from the MLS.

When will the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres UANL match be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Vancouver Whitecaps and Tigres UANL will be played this Wednesday, February 7 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Where to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres UANL

This first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Vancouver Whitecaps and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on: ViX.