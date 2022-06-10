Hungary and Germany will face each other on Saturday at Puskas Arena on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A4. Check out how to watch or live stream online this game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Hungary and Germany will face off at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League A Group A4 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 35th overall meeting. No surprises here as Germany are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed on 13 previous occasions. Hungary have 11 triumphs to this day, with 10 matches ending in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on June 23, 2021, and it ended in a 2-2 draw for the in a Euro 2020 match at the Allianz Arena in Munich. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Hungary vs Germany: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Puskas Arena, Budapest

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Hungary vs Germany: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Hungary vs Germany: Storylines

Hungary won against England 1-0 and lost against Italy 2-1 in their opening two matches of the new 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League edition. Meanwhile, on the opening matchday of the new Nations League season, Germany had drawn against Italy 1-1 and against England 1-1.

The Hungarians currently sit in second place in the League A Group A3 table with three points in two games so far. On the other hand, German players are placed below them, in third place in League A Group A3, with twos point won after two matches.

These opponents have a long history of duels as their first one dates back to April 4, 1909, when the game ended in a 3-3 draw in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 3.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Hungary vs Germany in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A4 Matchday 3 between Hungary and Germany, to be played on Saturday at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ViX, Fox Soccer Plus. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

How to watch Hungary vs Germany anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Hungary and Germany but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

Hungary vs Germany: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Germany. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim their first win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -290 odds. The home side Hungary, meanwhile, have a whopping +650 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the third matchday, while a tie would result in a +360 payout.

FanDuel Hungary +650 Tie +360 Germany -290

