Hungary vs Netherlands: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Hungary face Netherlands in League A's Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Cody Gakpo of Netherlands
© IMAGO / Matthias KochCody Gakpo of Netherlands

By Leonardo Herrera

Hungary will face off against Netherlands in a League A showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through streaming services, depending on your country’s availability.

[Watch Hungary vs Netherlands for free in the USA on Fubo]

The Netherlands kicked off their Nations League campaign in dominant fashion, solidifying their position as one of the top contenders in the group. They opened with a commanding 5-2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed by a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Germany.

Hungary, on the other hand, stumbled out of the gate with a crushing 5-0 defeat at the hands of Germany. They managed to regroup slightly with a home draw against Bosnia, but they’re facing an uphill battle. They need a victory to avoid slipping further behind in the standings, or their hopes of remaining in the A League will become even more precarious.

Hungary vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 12)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 12)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Hungary: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 12)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 12)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 12)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Hungary vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

Hungary: M4 Sports

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

