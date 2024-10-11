Hungary vs Netherlands: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Hungary will face off against Netherlands in a League A showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through streaming services, depending on your country’s availability.
[Watch Hungary vs Netherlands for free in the USA on Fubo]
The Netherlands kicked off their Nations League campaign in dominant fashion, solidifying their position as one of the top contenders in the group. They opened with a commanding 5-2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed by a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Germany.
Hungary, on the other hand, stumbled out of the gate with a crushing 5-0 defeat at the hands of Germany. They managed to regroup slightly with a home draw against Bosnia, but they’re facing an uphill battle. They need a victory to avoid slipping further behind in the standings, or their hopes of remaining in the A League will become even more precarious.
Hungary vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 12)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 12)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Hungary: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 12)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 12)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 12)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary – IMAGO / NurPhoto
Hungary vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
Hungary: M4 Sports
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi