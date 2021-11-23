Independiente and Boca Juniors clash on Wednesday, November 24, on Matchday 22 of the 2021 Liga Profesional. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the Argentine League in the US.

Independiente vs Boca Juniors: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021 Argentine Liga Profesional in the US

The 2021 Liga Profesional is reaching its crucial stages and Matchday 22 will bring us a can't-miss derby. Familiar foes meet on Wednesday, November 24, when Independiente host Boca Juniors at the Libertadores de America stadium. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

El Rojo return home aiming to bounce back from a disappointing result last weekend. The Copa Libertadores kings are not going through the best of times, but they hope to win this one and finish the tournament strongly.

On the other hand, El Xeneize will make the short trip to Avellaneda in high spirits as they hold two straight victories under their belts. Sebastian Battaglia's men may have fallen short in the title race against lifelong rivals River Plate, but they're challenging for a Libertadores berth.

Independiente vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Libertadores de America

Independiente vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Independiente vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Following a strong start to their campaign, Independiente have fallen apart and lacked consistency throughout the Liga Profesional. Julio Cesar Falcioni's side comes from a shocking road defeat to Central Cordoba which left it 11th in the standings with 31 points.

Boca Juniors, meanwhile, have made it back-to-back victories in the Argentine top-flight when they defeated Sarmiento at La Bombonera on Saturday. El Xeneize now sit fourth with 36 points.

These sides have a long history of facing each other. Boca Juniors have been dominant in the all-time series with 70 triumphs, while Independiente have emerged victorious 61 times, and they drew on 55 occasions.

How to watch or live stream Independiente vs Boca Juniors in the US

The Argentine League game to be played between Independiente and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, and PrendeTV.

Independiente vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have revealed their predictions, and they see the visitors as favorites. FanDuel has given Boca Juniors +110 odds, while Independiente have +250, and a tie would result in a +200 payout.

FanDuel Independiente +250 Tie +200 Boca Juniors +110

* Odds via FanDuel.