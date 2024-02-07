Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly in the debate for greatest player of all time. A few months ago, the Argentine legend took a huge step ahead by winning the World Cup in Qatar.

However, CR7 answered with a sensational 2023 in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr. The star from Portugal got 54 goals and became the top scorer in the world surpassing names like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Of course, the controversy went to another level when Messi won The Best award a few months ago and Cristiano wasn’t even on the list of finalists. A shocking moment in soccer because Haaland seemed to be the favorite.

Now, social media has joined the conversation in a huge way after Cristiano Ronaldo posted this message on Instagram. “Grateful to spend my 39th birthday the best way possible: with my family and back on the training pitch. Thank you all for the warm messages!”

Instagram names Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest player of all time

Right now, Cristiano Ronaldo’s post has almost 14 million likes and more than 170k comments. However, one of those messages has sparked a huge controversy.

The official account of Instagram declared CR7 as the greatest player of all time above Lionel Messi. “Happy birthday to the GOAT.”

Who is the greatest player of all time?

That’s the biggest question of all. According to thousands of fans, Lionel Messi has earned that title after Argentina’s victory in Qatar. However, the old guard defends Pele as the true king because no one in the list has won three World Cups (Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and Mexico 1970).

Another group believes Diego Armando Maradona had an exquisite and incomparable talent on the pitch. If you add the victory at the 1986 World Cup and two epic titles in Serie A with Napoli, he is definitely in the race.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo led one of the best versions of Real Madrid winning 4 Champions League and, with Portugal’s national team, the legend of Madeira hoisted the UEFA Euro in 2016. Also, he could reach 1000 goals during his remarkable career.