Lionel Messi had been the best player for Inter Miami in the start of the 2024 MLS season. However, a muscle injury has left him out of the last two games and alarms have been raised ahead of the match against Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Furthermore, coach Gerardo Martino and his players got their first reality check of life without Messi after a crushing 4-0 loss on the road against New York Red Bulls.

Considering there are still many games left in the MLS, the priority for Inter Miami is undoubtedly the Concacaf Champions Cup. Messi was crucial in that tournament to eliminate Nashville SC in the Round of 16 but, no one knows for sure if the Argentine legend will be ready to face Rayados.

Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against Monterrey?

After the defeat against New York Red Bulls, coach Gerardo Martino was asked whether he had the chance to speak with Lionel Messi about the current status of his injury and if there was an estimated time for him to come back.

“We see Leo every day. As I said earlier in the week, he’s already out on the field doing some work. Obviously, he’s doing it with the recovery group, and we’re taking it week by week. Surely, this will be an important week to monitor his progress, as well as that of Nico Freire or Benjamin Cremaschi.”

Despite Martino being cautious and unwilling to provide an exact date for Messi’s return, all indications suggest that he will be ready for the quarterfinal series against Monterrey. “They are all players whom, barring any unexpected occurrences, we expect to reintegrate into regular training soon.”

How long will Lionel Messi be out because of injury?

As a consequence of the injury, Lionel Messi wasn’t called by Lionel Scaloni to play friendly matches for Argentina against El Salvador and Costa Rica. Meanwhile, in the MLS, he was out for the game facing the New York Red Bulls and it’s almost certain that he won’t be available for the match with New York City FC (March 30th).

Messi’s return is expected on April 3rd when Inter Miami host Monterrey at Chase Field in the first leg of the quarterfinals at the Concacacaf Champions Cup.

Depending on how he feels, the legend might rest against Colorado Rapids in the MLS (April 6th) and then appear on the second leg at BBVA Stadium in Mexico (April 10th).