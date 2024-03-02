Lionel Messi had another spectacular performance for Inter Miami during a lopsided victory over Orlando City in the MLS. The Argentine legend scored two goals, positioning his club as the favorite to lift the trophy.

Messi’s first goal occurred in the 57th minute in one of the most incredible plays in the entire career of the world star. Leo seized a rebound inside the box, and several Orlando defenders literally moved the goalposts to prevent him from scoring.

Instead of shooting directly, Lionel Messi executed a feint to deceive them, leaving them sprawled on the field. The ball entered rolling slowly under the gaze of the greatest player in history.

Later, in the 62nd minute, Messi secured his second goal with a beautiful header that left Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with no chance. It was a perfect day as Luis Suarez also scored two goals.