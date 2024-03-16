Lionel Messi is producing madness in Mexico three weeks before the long awaited quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup between Inter Miami and Monterrey.

This will be the first official game for Messi in that country and thousands of fans are ready to watch the Argentine legend. As a consequence, ticket prices are reaching insane numbers.

For example, a VIP suite at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey currently costs $60k. You can allocate up to 12 people to witness another rivalry game of Liga MX facing MLS on April 10th.

What is the price for a ticket to watch Lionel Messi in Inter Miami vs Monterrey?

Monterrey officially announced the procedure to buy tickets for the game against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. Of course, there is huge benefit for season ticket holders.

With that annual subscription, fans of Monterrey can download their tickets for the second leg quarterfinals of Concacaf Champions Cup for free starting at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 20th, until 11:59 PM on Friday, March 22nd. All times are local.

Although the official prices haven’t been revealed, the cheapest tickets in the official sale could be around $100. Nevertheless, it’s going to be almost impossible to fulfill the demand and resale prices could have record levels.

How to buy tickets to watch Lionel Messi in Monterrey?

General sale starts on Friday, March 29th at 11 AM (local time) and this is where most fans of Lionel Messi will try to clinch a ticket. However, Rayados have a massive number annual followers with a secured seat.

The estimation is that only 10000 tickets will be available online on that stage. The big question is, as it has happened in many MLS stadiums, if Monterrey’s season ticket holders will got the game or opt for massive resale prices.