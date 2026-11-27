Columbus host Inter Miami at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in the first round of the 2026 MLS playoffs, with both sides coming off a recent meeting. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Columbus vs Inter Miami: Match Summary Match Columbus vs. Inter Miami Tournament 2026 MLS season Date Friday, November 27, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Columbus vs Inter Miami in the USA

There is no broadcast TV channel listed for this match in the USA. Fans can stream the game live on Apple TV.

Apple TV will carry the full match coverage for viewers across the country looking to watch this playoff clash.

Advertisement

Can I watch Columbus vs Inter Miami for free?

There is no free way to watch Columbus vs Inter Miami in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Columbus enter this first round matchup in strong form. They beat Inter Miami 3-0 on November 21, following wins of 4-3 over Chicago Fire and 3-0 over DC in their previous two outings. That stretch of results has them playing with confidence as the postseason begins.

Inter Miami arrive at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field looking to bounce back. Their last match ended in a 0-3 loss to Columbus, and before that they drew 3-3 with Charlotte FC. A win over New England on November 2 is their most recent positive result heading into the playoffs.

Advertisement

This first round tie puts both clubs under pressure, with a trip through the playoffs on the line at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on November 21, 2026: Inter Miami 0-3 Columbus.

Columbus vs Inter Miami: Predicted Lineups

Columbus (4-4-2): Patrick Schulte; Mohamed Farsi, Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadzki, Malte Amundsen; Anass Zaroury, Dylan Chambost, Taha Habroune, Santiago Rodriguez; Gonzalo Tapia, Brais Mendez.

Advertisement

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Micael, Facundo Mura; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, German Berterame.

What time is the Columbus vs Inter Miami match?

The Columbus vs Inter Miami match kicks off on Friday, November 27, at 8:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 7:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 6:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 PM