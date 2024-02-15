Inter Miami has yet another, but familiar, problem, MLS salary cap restrictions. Tata Martino’s side has spent the offseason signing various players and spending high transfer fees, but apparently have not properly budgeted their season, which starts in one week.



According to The Athletic, a source spoke to Tom Bogert and stated that the club needs to either trade players or get allocation money to accommodate its current roster.



Inter Miami’s salary cap situation is reported as “dire”, the club was fined by the league in 2021, $2 million for violations of the league’s salary budget and roster regulations. The club also deducted a portion of their allocation money for two seasons.

Which players of Inter Miami could be made available?



According to Tom Bogert, his source, who works within the league, stated “the likes of Gregore, Jean Mota, DeAndre Yedlin, Robert Taylor and Sergii Kryvstov are available”.



Gregore is held to high regard by Tata Martino and Robert Taylor was one of the team’s breakout players when Lionel Messi arrived, Taylor could command a good chunk of allocation money in the MLS market.



Yedlin’s USMNT credentials could also be a good bargaining chip, although Inter Miami is poorly structured at the defensive end and losing a World Cup experienced player could hurt the team substantially.



“They are screwed,” in regard to salary cap room, was the comment Bogert stated his source had told him who was identified as “a high-ranking sporting executive at another club”.



Inter Miami plays their final preseason game against Newell’s Old Boys of Argentina on Thursday evening. Inter Miami has only won 1 game since September and had a disastrous preseason tour that included a 6-0 loss to Al Nassr of the Saudi Pro League.