Help is on the way for Inter Miami and in the form of 21-year-old Argentine prospect Federico Redondo. The son of the great Fernando Redondo of Real Madrid and AC Milan fame, Federico has many of his father’s attributes on the field.



Redondo is a skilled passer of the ball, and has been praised for his anticipation, spatial awareness, vision, athleticism, agility, ambidexterity, composure, and maturity.

Redondo can play as a defensive midfielder or a pivot in the middle and can ease the load of running from veteran Sergio Busquets who has struggled since his arrival in MLS.



Federico Redondo’s career so far



Redondo is currently playing for Argentine side Argentinos Juniors, at El Bicho Colorado, Redondo has played 58 matches and scored 2 goals and added 1 assist.



He was tagged as one of the club’s best prospects, many pundits knew a move out of the Argentine league was imminent.



At the national team level, Redondo has played for Argentina’s U-20’s and U-23’s, recently being a part of the side that qualified for the summer Olympics in Paris, he will surely be a part of said squad moving forward.



Deal to get Redondo to Inter Miami



Despite requesting a transfer for $15 million from Argentine giants River Plate, Argentinos lowered their expectations when it came to Inter Miami’s offer.



Inter Miami is set to pay $8 million in transfer plus bonuses to the Argentine club. Plus, there is a 15% sell-on clause if and when he transfers to another club later on.