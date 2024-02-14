Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 15, 2024

Inter Miami will face off against Newell’s Old Boys in an upcoming friendly match. Below, you’ll find detailed insights into this matchup, as well as instructions on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country to watch the game.

This will be a truly special friendly match. Two teams will square off that, despite seemingly having nothing in common, share a connection: both had the world soccer star Lionel Messi among their ranks. In the case of Newell’s, he was part of their youth training divisions, while with Inter, he joined from mid-2023 onwards.

This game holds particular significance for Messi, as he will have the chance to be close to the team he has been a lifelong fan of. Additionally, it will aid both teams in their preparations for the upcoming MLS season. For Newell’s, it presents a perfect opportunity to reunite with Messi and face a strong American team.

Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 11:30 AM (February 16)

Bangladesh: 4:30 AM (February 16)

Belgium: 3:30 AM (February 16)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Croatia: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Denmark: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Egypt: 2:30 AM (February 16)

France: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Germany: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Ghana: 12:30 PM (February 16)

Greece: 2:30 AM (February 16)

India: 6:00 AM (February 16)

Indonesia: 8:30 AM (February 16)

Ireland: 12:30 PM (February 16)

Israel: 2:30 AM (February 16)

Italy: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 2:30 AM (February 16)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (February 16)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Morocco: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (February 16)

New Zealand: 1:30 PM (February 16)

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Norway: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Philippines: 6:30 AM (February 16)

Poland: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Portugal: 12:30 PM (February 16)

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 AM (February 16)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Singapore: 8:30 AM (February 16)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Spain: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (February 16)

UAE: 4:30 AM (February 16)

UK: 12:30 PM (February 16)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

The game between Inter Miami and Newell’s will be broadcast for the United States and the rest of the countries of the world through Apple TV.