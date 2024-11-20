Lionel Messi and Argentina to visit an unexpected destination in 2025

The Argentina National Team is finalizing its schedule for next year, and a prominent official recently shared on social media the news of a potential visit by Lionel Messi and his team.

On Thursday, Argentina wrapped up their 2024 commitments in style, defeating Peru 1-0 in Buenos Aires on Matchday 12 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. It capped off a stellar year in which the team clinched the Copa America and strengthened their position on the road to the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Now, as they plan their schedule for next year, a foreign official has shared news regarding Lionel Messi and his team.

“Kerala is set to make history as FIFA World Cup champions Argentina are expected to visit next year,” announced Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter. His statement hinted at a potential tour by Lionel Scaloni’s team in 2025, with at least one stop in India.

“This dream is becoming a reality thanks to the efforts of the State Government and the support of AFA (Argentine Football Association),” Vijayan added. He concluded his message with a call to action: “Let’s gear up to welcome the champions and celebrate our love for football!”

While this announcement has not yet been officially confirmed by Argentine authorities, it strongly suggests that the world champions will visit Asia next year. However, the timing of the trip remains uncertain, as Argentina have several official commitments scheduled for 2025.

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrate against Bolivia (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Argentina’s 2025 schedule

The Albiceleste’s packed 2025 calendar begins in March with critical World Cup qualifiers. Lionel Messi and his teammates will first travel to Uruguay for a tough away fixture before hosting Brazil in Buenos Aires.

In June, Argentina will face Chile on the road and then welcome Colombia at home. The qualifiers conclude in September, with matches against Venezuela and Ecuador, the latter in Quito’s challenging high-altitude environment.

With these commitments completed, Argentina will have greater flexibility during the October and November international windows, making these months the most likely period for a potential visit to Kerala.

Argentina’s recent history in Asia

Argentina’s ties with Asia have grown in recent years, though not without challenges. In early 2024, the team was scheduled to play friendlies against Ivory Coast and Nigeria in China. However, those matches were canceled due to logistical issues and replaced with games against El Salvador and Costa Rica in the United States.

The team’s last visit to Asia came in June 2023, when they secured back-to-back victories against Australia (2-0) in Beijing and Indonesia (2-0) in Jakarta. If confirmed, the Kerala visit in 2025 would mark their return to the continent, offering millions of Asian fans another chance to witness Messi’s magic on the pitch.