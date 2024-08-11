Inter Miami teammate makes a stunning revelation about what it's like to meet Lionel Messi for the first time

It’s been a while since MLS stole the spotlight with Lionel Messi‘s arrival at Inter Miami. One of the franchise owners, former international player David Beckham, has finally realized his dream of having one of the greatest players in football history on his team.

Despite his humility and low profile, the Argentine player continues to dazzle both teammates and rivals with his presence. Many of them even claim it’s hard to believe they’re sharing a Inter Miami‘s locker room with the Argentine star.

Although, in addition to Messi, the team coached by Gerardo Martino also features global stars like Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez, it is the Rosario native who commands attention and makes headlines every time he takes the field in MLS.

So much so that, despite having shared the field for months, one of the young American soccer prospects, Benjamin Cremaschi, is still amazed to be playing alongside Lionel Messi.

Benjamin Cremaschi #30 of Inter Miami reacts after scoring a goal in the second half against the Charlotte FC during their game at Bank of America Stadium on July 03, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In an interview on the Player/Manager podcast, Cremaschi stated: “Seeing him for the first time is something different. That’s when you really understand that you’re going to be playing with the guy that you’ve watched your entire life and that you’ve admired, and seeing how great of a guy he is and everything is something you don’t expect. It’s been great, it’s amazing to be surrounded by these players, not just him, but the rest of them.”

Inter Miami and the Leagues Cup

After advancing to the next stage in the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami’s opponent has been confirmed and Lionel Messi could make his comeback.

On Tuesday, August 13, the Herons will face a tough matchup against the always challenging Columbus Crew. It is hoped that by then, Messi will have returned from the ankle injury that sidelined him for several weeks.

Messi’s injury update

The Argentine star suffered a severe ankle injury in the recent Copa America 2024 final, where Argentina ultimately claimed the championship with a 1-0 victory over Colombia.

While it would be logical for Messi to return for the double-header of World Cup qualifiers scheduled for early September, there is a possibility he could come back sooner and even play in the match against Columbus Crew in the Leagues Cup.

Coach Gerardo Martino previously stated to the press: “(Messi) keeps working out at the gym and we’re within the deadlines we’re managing (for his return).”