Inter Miami's journey in the Leagues Cup has just gotten more intense as their round of 16 opponent is set, and there's a chance that Lionel Messi could make his highly anticipated comeback.

Inter Miami and their fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Lionel Messi, who sustained an injury during his stint with Argentina in the Copa America final. According to head coach Gerardo Martino, Messi’s recovery is progressing on schedule, sparking excitement among fans who are hopeful he will be back on the field for the upcoming knockout match.

Inter Miami advanced past the group stage without Messi, securing a win against Puebla but suffering a loss to Tigres UANL. They continued their run with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Toronto FC in the first knockout round.

Now, their next challenge comes in the form of the Columbus Crew, a formidable opponent who are the reigning MLS champions. Columbus cruised into the round of 16 after a dominant 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Facing such a strong team, the possibility of having Messi back is crucial for Inter Miami. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, which coincides with the earliest timeline for Messi’s recovery. Initially, his return was estimated to take four to six weeks, and by the date of the match, he will have been sidelined for a month. Whether or not Messi plays will depend on his progress in the days leading up to the game, but there is hope he could at least be available as a substitute.

Inter Miami forward Diego Gomez (R) celebrates his goal with Jordi Alba (C) at the Inter Miami CF v Toronto FC. Chris Arjoon/Getty Images

Gerardo Martino on Lionel Messi’s injury

Ahead of the round of 32 clash with Toronto FC, Inter Miami’s head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino provided an update on Messi’s condition: “Leo is doing well; he’s still working out in the gym. He’s looking better each day and remains on the recovery timeline we expected,” Martino said, giving fans reason to believe that Messi’s return might be just around the corner.

Lionel Messi is hopeful to recover soon in order to be in the South American World Cup qualifiers matches with Argentina as well. On September 5, Argentina will host Chile at the Monumental Stadium and five days later, on Septmeber 10 they will play Colombia in Barranquilla.