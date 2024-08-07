Lionel Messi has been out since the final of the Copa America with an ankle injury.

Inter Miami has begun their defense of the Leagues Cup without their best player and the questionable competition’s biggest star, Lionel Messi. In fact, Messi has not played for Inter Miami since June 2nd.

In what is becoming a sad custom in MLS, Messi has only played 12 out of 25 games in 2024, and according to various reports, is expected to return in September, after the Leagues Cup.

Nonetheless, Inter Miami will play the Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup against fellow MLS side Toronto FC. Tata Martino did little to enlighten the press about Messi’s return.

Tata Martino on Lionel Messi

The Inter Miami manager stated, “(Messi) keeps working out at the gym and we’re within the deadlines we’re managing (for his return).”

Those deadlines could be post-World Cup qualifying window in September when Argentina plays Chile at home and then Colombia on the road on September 5th and 10th, respectively.

Some good news for Inter Miami fans is that Luis Suarez, Diego Gomez, and Ben Cremaschi will play against Toronto FC.