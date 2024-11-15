NFL News: Eagles star Jalen Hurts sends strong message after win vs Commanders

Jalen Hurts sent a resounding statement following the Philadelphia Eagles big win over the Washington Commanders in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 26-18 on Thursday Night Football, in a divisional duel characterized by its parity. The 2024 NFL season is entering a decisive moment for the franchises and in this case the performance of outstanding players such as Jalen Hurts stood out.

Entering the third quarter, the Eagles had no advantage over their rivals and the victory was in jeopardy. A 20-point fourth quarter ended up giving the victory to the Philadelphia franchise, which maintains first place in the NFC East with an 8-2 record.

“There was never a shadow of a doubt,” star Jalen Hurts said after the win over the Commanders. The game looked very complex, especially when late in the first half the Eagles quarterback had to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

Hurts contributed a touchdown on the ground, his 10th of the season. This is not uncommon for the Eagles quarterback, as it is the fourth consecutive season in which he has achieved that number of touchdown conversions. In addition to his valuable offensive contribution, he has completed more than 69% of his passes during the current campaign.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Jalen Hurts’ performance in the 2024 NFL season

In the win over the Commanders, Hurts completed 18 passes for 221 yards with no touchdown passes or interceptions. It was the second time the Eagles quarterback did not complete a pass for a conversion. The 26-year-old player has 12 total touchdowns on 182 pass completions in the 2024 NFL season.

The Eagles’ big moment

The Eagles’ shaky 2-2 start to the season is gone, as the Hurts-led team has put together a six-game winning streak that ranks them as the top franchise in the NFC East. There are tough challenges on the horizon against the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers, but so far it’s been a great season for the Philadelphia franchise.