Inter Miami, Lionel Messi’s team, and Al Hilal (one of the most important Asian teams) will face against each other in a 2024 club friendly game. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

Inter Miami continues its preparations for the anticipated 2024 season, where they are expected to emerge as one of the primary contenders for the title. The experience and prowess of their veteran stars form the cornerstone of the team from Florida.

Their upcoming opponents will be none other than Al Hilal, renowned figures from Asia, boasting victories in international tournaments on their continent and memorable appearances in the Club World Cup. It will undoubtedly serve as a significant challenge for Inter Miami to face such a formidable opponent.

Inter Miami probable lineup

Martino has almost all the players on his squad available.

Inter Miami possible lineup: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Aviles, McVey, Allen; Gressel, Ruiz, Busquets; Messi, Suarez.

Al Hilal probable lineup

The most notable absence in the Al Hilal team is that of Neymar. He is joined by Bono and Kalidou Koulibaly, both currently playing in the African Cup of Nations.

Al Hilal possible lineup: Al-Wutaian; Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, Lodi; Al-Juwayr, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Malcolm, Mitrovic, Michael