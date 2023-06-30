Inter Miami vs Austin FC: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 MLS in your country

Inter Miami will receive Austin FC for the Matchday 22 of the 2023 MLS. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Inter Miami team is still unable to find its way in this MLS 2023. Their performances are very poor and it is more than clear that they needed changes such as a new coach (Gerardo Martino), and new players such as Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

At the moment they are last with just 15 points and they will look for a victory that brings some relief. Their rivals will be Austin FC, a team that managed to win the previous Matchday and thanks to the 3 points obtained they reached 9th place, a playoff position to go to the postseason. And, of course, they do not want to lose positions.

Inter Miami vs Austin FC: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 11:30 AM (July 2)

Belgium: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Egypt: 1:30 AM (July 2)

France: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Germany: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 AM (July 2)

India: 5:00 AM (July 2)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (July 2)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (July 2)

Israel: 2:30 AM (July 2)

Italy: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (July 2)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (July 2)

New Zealand: 12:30 PM (July 2)

Norway: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Philippines: 7:30 AM (July 2)

Poland: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (July 2)

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (July 2)

Spain: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (July 2)

UAE: 3:30 AM (July 2)

UK: 12:30 AM (July 2)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Austin FC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

