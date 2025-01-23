Once dubbed 'The New Messi,' former Barcelona player now thrives as a successful oil businessman

The careers of some players take unpredictable turns, and the journey of this former Barcelona star is a prime example. Bursting onto the world soccer scene at a young age, he quickly became one of the most talked-about talents, with many experts believing he could follow in the footsteps of legends like Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho. Yet, despite his early promise, he was never able to fully realize his potential, retiring prematurely to venture into the oil business.

Giovani Dos Santos is a former forward born in Mexico who made his breakthrough at Barcelona in 2006, impressing fans with his exceptional talent and ball control. He marked his debut with a memorable performance in a friendly match against Denmark’s Aarhus GF, scoring his first goal on the same day, instantly sparking high expectations for his future.

Dos Santos enjoyed his most productive season with Barcelona in 2007/08. Under Frank Rijkaard’s management, he featured in 37 matches across La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Copa del Rey, scoring 4 goals and providing 7 assists. At just 18, his style of play and position on the field led many to draw comparisons with Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

However, Dos Santos’ time in Barcelona was short-lived. In the summer of 2008, Pep Guardiola took over as manager, beginning to reshape what would eventually become one of the greatest teams in soccer history. Unfortunately for Dos Santos, he did not fit into Guardiola’s plans, leading to his departure from the club.

Giovani Dos Santos replacing Lionel Messi during a 2008 La Liga game.

Dos Santos’ rapid fall from grace

Giovani Dos Santos’s next chapter took him to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, who paid over $6 million for his services, with an additional $5 million contingent on performance bonuses. However, his time at Spurs was disappointing, and after just one season, he was loaned out to several clubs, including Ipswich Town, Galatasaray, and Racing Santander.

His career saw brief sparks of promise at Mallorca and Villarreal in Spain, but those opportunities were short-lived. In 2015, Dos Santos made the move to Major League Soccer, where he played for the LA Galaxy until 2018. He concluded his playing career at Club America in Mexico, scoring just three goals in two seasons.

Dos Santos with the Mexican National Team

Despite his struggles at the club level, Dos Santos found success with the Mexican National Team. He was a key figure in Mexico’s U-17 World Cup-winning squad in 2005 and played a prominent role in the country’s gold medal victory at the 2012 London Olympics. Giovani also represented Mexico in three World Cups (2010, 2014, and 2018), as well as in one Copa Amarica and three CONCACAF Gold Cup victories.

Dos Santos’ life after soccer

After his retirement in 2020, Dos Santos’ life took a dramatic turn. At the age of 31, the former soccer player stepped away from the sport entirely to focus on business ventures. Taking advantage of the wealth he accumulated during his playing career, he invested in the oil industry, specifically partnering with a Mexican company in the sector.

According to Clarin, Dos Santos now generates annual profits exceeding $300,000 from his oil business, a far cry from the frustrations of his soccer career that never quite lived up to the early hype. While his time as a player may have been filled with unmet expectations, the former Barcelona prodigy has found success in a completely different arena, proving that the path to success isn’t always linear.