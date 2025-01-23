The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be unstoppable in the NFL playoffs and are drawing a variety of opinions from different personalities around the league, sometimes even far from the sports world. In this case, the magnetism of the couple between Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift, added to the presence of WNBA star Caitlin Clark in the last game against Houston Texans, provoked a criticism from a Dallas Cowboys legend, who claimed a popularity dispute with Andy Reid’s team.

The Cowboys have been known as “America’s Team” since the late 1970s, a nickname that came about because of the team’s popularity and success. Based on the last few years, thanks to star performances by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce, the Chiefs could be positioned as a dynasty that can contend for the label of America’s iconic team.

Adding to the Kansas City team’s accomplishments in the NFL is the enormous idolatry of millions of fans for singer Taylor Swift, who regularly attends Chiefs games. The huge popularity generated as a result prompted a strong comment from Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, who criticized celebrities who went to Arrowhead Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Irvin’s strong message to Chiefs, including Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark

“We’re going to talk about Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game. Those are two good old American girls, but they’re trying to make those Chiefs—they’re trying to steal America’s Team title. They’re trying to make that happen,” Irvin said, sending a strong message to both Clark and Kelce’s girlfriend on the It Is What It Is Show.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) talks with Caitlin Clark (R) of the Indiana Fever during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs

Advertisement

According to Irvin, the Cowboys are the only ones entitled to be called America’s Team despite not having reached the NFC championship game since the 1995 season. The Dallas legend is not happy about the possibility that the Chiefs could have that nickname.

Advertisement

see also What's the Chiefs' record with Taylor Swift in attendance to watch Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark watched together the Chiefs’ game against the Texans

Singer Taylor Swift and Indiana Fever basketball player Caitlin Clark watched the Chiefs’ win over the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs together. The image sparked positive reactions from fans of both celebrities, especially around Travis Kelce’s girlfriend. Meanwhile, the veteran tight end captured seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown for Kansas City.

Advertisement

How many Super Bowls did Michael Irvin win with the Cowboys?

Michael Irvin won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys in 1992, 1993 and 1995. He was also a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL All-Decade Team of the 1990s. Irvin is one of the greatest receivers in the history of the Dallas franchise and the NFL. Travis Kelce, meanwhile, has won two Super Bowls in his career and is one away from catching Irvin.