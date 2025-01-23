Inter Miami goalkeeper reflects on Lionel Messi's heated exchange with Mexican fans

Days have passed since Inter Miami’s preseason friendly against Club America in Las Vegas, which ended in a penalty shootout victory for the MLS side after a 2-2 draw in regulation. However, the post-match buzz continues to center around Lionel Messi’s on-field clash with Mexican fans, who jeered the Argentine superstar throughout the game.

Oscar Ustari, Messi’s longtime friend and recently re-signed goalkeeper for Inter Miami, downplayed the incident and attempted to diffuse tensions. In an interview with DSports Radio, Ustari, who has played in Mexico with Atlas and Pachuca, where he won the Liga MX title in 2022, chalked the tension up to the passion of the sport.

“I don’t give much importance to the rivalry between Argentina and Mexico. It’s just the folklore of soccer, and you have to see it that way. At the same time, it’s understandable—who wouldn’t want to beat the team that has Messi?” Ustari explained.

Ustari also praised Messi’s remarkable form at 37 years old and revealed his playful encouragement for the star to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. “I always see Messi as competitive, and I hope he plays in the next World Cup if that’s what he wants,” Ustari revealed.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF kicks the ball under pressure from Sebastian Caceres #4 of America in the first half of their preseason friendly match. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Sometimes, I joke with him about how close the World Cup will be,” he continued. “But I try not to bother him too much about it,” said the 38-year-old goalkeeper.

Mascherano comments on Argentina-Mexico rivalry

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano also weighed in on the heated Argentina-Mexico soccer rivalry, which reignited after Messi’s exchange with Club America fans, who relentlessly heckled him during the friendly.

“I have played against Mexican teams and their national team. We know they tend to be hostile toward us Argentines. And I think that even after the World Cup, that wound is still open,” Mascherano shared.

Messi’s history against Mexico

Lionel Messi has a storied history against Mexico, both at the club and international levels. The Argentine legend has faced Mexico’s national team six times, winning five matches and drawing one (a friendly). He has netted four goals against El Tri, including one during the 2022 World Cup, where Argentina’s 2-0 victory propelled them into the knockout stage.

