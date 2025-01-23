Josh Allen is ready to face the biggest challenge of his career: defeating Patrick Mahomes in a playoff game and leading the Bills to the Super Bowl after another spectacular season.

However, the task will be very challenging. Andy Reid has managed to build one of the most important dynasties in NFL history, and they are very close to winning three consecutive championships.

Therefore, before the AFC Championship game between Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs, several reporters asked Allen what stood out the most about his rivals. The response surprised everyone.

Josh Allen admitted that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the standard that any franchise aspires to. In an unexpected message, the quarterback acknowledged that the Bills have had success this season using the same formula as the defending champions. He also had words of total respect for Pat and Andy Reid.

“I think it’s really similar to kind of what we’ve adopted this year. They control the ball extremely well. They don’t make bad decisions. Obviously, Patrick is one of the greatest to ever play the game and they’re one of the greatest teams to ever be assembled. Going for a three-peat, that’s what everybody wants to be in this league. To have the sustained success that they’ve had. They play great situational football. They understand when it’s time to go and when it’s time to kind of fend off someone. That’s what we’re aiming to be.”

