Inter Miami vs CF Montreal: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 10, 2024

Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami is eyeing another win to maintain their lead in the Eastern Conference as they welcome CF Montreal for Matchday 3 of the MLS. This guide provides all the vital information you need about this match, including how to watch it on television or via live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Inter Miami vs CF Montreal online on Apple TV]

Inter Miami have had an impressive week, starting with a commanding 5-0 victory in the Florida derby against Orlando City SC, which propelled them to the top of the Eastern Conference. This was followed by a valuable draw against Nashville in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League, a result that holds merit given it was achieved on the road.

Now, they aim to extend their successful run and remain at the summit of the standings. Lionel Messi‘s squad faces the challenge of overcoming CF Montreal, a team that has started the season undefeated with a win and a draw. Montreal are eager to secure three points to ascend to the top of the league table.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Australia: 8:00 AM (March 11)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (March 11)

Canada: 5:00 PM

France: 10:00 PM

Germany: 10:00 PM

India: 2:30 AM (March 11)

Indonesia: 5:00 AM (March 11)

Ireland: 9:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 5:00 AM (March 11)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 10:00 PM

Norway: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 10:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 AM (March 11)

UK: 9:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

The 2024 MLS regular season clash between Inter Miami and CF Montreal will be available for global viewing through MLS League Pass on Apple TV. Fans in the United States can also tune in to the game on SiriusXM FC.