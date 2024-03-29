Inter Miami will aim to bounce back from a tough defeat on Matchday 5 when they host New York City FC, who are eager to climb out of the bottom of the standings, on the Matchday 6 of the MLS. This overview provides comprehensive details about the match, including its venue, as well as various options for watching it on TV or through live streaming platforms accessible in your area.

[Watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC live in the USA on Apple TV]

Inter Miami’s defeat in the previous Matchday was indeed tough and entirely unexpected. The New York Red Bulls‘ ability to defeat Lionel Messi‘s team wasn’t in question, but the magnitude of the loss— a resounding 4-0 defeat— has left the Florida franchise grappling with uncertainty. It is evident that their aim is to contend for top positions in the standings, but with such a performance, achieving that goal will prove challenging.

Nevertheless, they now have the opportunity to bounce back as they face New York City FC, who currently sit second to last in the Eastern Conference with one victory and four losses. They are desperate for a win to climb out of the bottom ranks.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (March 31)

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (March 31)

Canada: 7:30 PM

France: 12:30 AM (March 31)

Germany: 12:30 AM (March 31)

India: 5:00 AM (March 31)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (March 31)

Ireland: 11:30 PM

Italy: 12:30 AM (March 31)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (March 31)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 12:30 AM (March 31)

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (March 31)

Portugal: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 12:30 AM (March 31)

Spain: 12:30 AM (March 31)

UAE: 3:30 AM (March 31)

UK: 11:30 PM

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs New York City FC: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

The 2024 MLS regular season clash between Inter Miami and New York City FC will be available for global viewing through MLS League Pass on Apple TV. Other option for USA is SiriusXM FC.