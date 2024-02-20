Inter Miami will host Real Salt Lake in what marks the opening Matchday of the 2024 MLS regular season. This section contains all the essential information about this game, including ways to view it on TV or stream it live in your region.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake online on Apple TV]

The much-anticipated debut of Inter Miami in the MLS are set to unfold. The team, led by Argentine star Lionel Messi, is poised to participate in the American League from start to finish this season, a stark contrast to 2023 when Messi joined mid-season while the team was struggling in the standings.

This year, they are considered strong contenders for the tournament title, a status bolstered not just by Messi, but also by other prominent players like Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets. Their opening match will pit them against Real Salt Lake, a team aiming to surpass their 2023 performance, where they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Australia: 12:00 PM (February 22)

Bangladesh: 5:00 AM (February 22)

Belgium: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM

Croatia: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Denmark: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Egypt: 3:00 AM (February 22)

France: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Germany: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Ghana: 1:00 AM (February 22)

Greece: 3:00 AM (February 22)

India: 6:30 AM (February 22)

Indonesia: 9:00 AM (February 22)

Ireland: 1:00 PM (February 22)

Israel: 3:00 AM (February 22)

Italy: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Jamaica: 8:00 PM

Kenya: 3:00 AM (February 22)

Malaysia: 9:00 AM (February 22)

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Morocco: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Netherlands: 2:00 AM (February 22)

New Zealand: 11:00 AM (February 22)

Nigeria: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Norway: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Philippines: 7:00 AM (February 22)

Poland: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Portugal: 1:00 PM (February 22)

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Serbia: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Singapore: 9:00 AM (February 22)

South Africa: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Spain: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Sweden: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Switzerland: 2:00 AM (February 22)

UAE: 5:00 AM (February 22)

UK: 1:00 PM (February 22)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: livesoccertv.com

The game between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake on Matchday 1 of the MLS can be seen in the United States and the rest of the world through Apple TV.