Inter Miami‘s home venue is no longer called DRV PNK Stadium. Lionel Messi‘s team announced Tuesday a naming right partnership with JPMorgan Chase for their home venue located in Fort Lauderdale, now known as Chase Stadium.

While the terms of the agreement were not disclosed, the deal is expected to last at least two seasons as the club talked about a “multiyear” partnership. The MLS club previously had a contract with Autonation, who held the stadium naming rights for the last three seasons.

“Inter Miami is honored to partner with the country’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase,” said Inter Miami Chief Business Officer, Xavier Asensi, via the club’s website. “We could not have envisioned a more fitting new main partner, as we look forward to chasing our dreams at Chase Stadium in 2024 and beyond.”

This is the first professional soccer stadium named after Chase, which also has naming rights deals for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors‘ home venue (Chase Center) and the MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks’ home (Chase Field).

Chase will have exposure on the interior and exterior of the stadium, while the club will introduce the JPMorgan Suite Level and VIP Entrance, and display the bank’s brands on key visuals with LEDs and other stadium signage.

Inter Miami waiting to move to Miami Freedom Park

The current venue in Fort Lauderdale, however, will continue to be a temporary stadium for Inter Miami. It’s unclear whether Chase will also be the sponsor for their new arena, but the club will move to Miami Freedom Park at some point.

That will become the permanent home of the Herons, providing a bigger capacity than their current venue. While Chase Stadium has a 21,500 capacity, Miami Freedom Park will allow 25,000 spectators.

Completely funded by club ownership, construction of the new stadium started in August 2023, and its opening date is set for 2025. Miami Freedom Park will be surrounded of 58 acres of public parks and green space, a tech hub, restaurants, shops, and soccer fields for the community.