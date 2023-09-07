Lionel Messi has transformed Inter Miami in just a month. One of the worst teams in the MLS is now alive in the hunt for the playoffs after winning the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Furthermore, thanks to the help of extraordinary players like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Inter Miami have also reached the U.S. Open Cup final. Others might want to follow that path.

Right now, Luka Modric is not getting the minutes he wants at Real Madrid. Though he signed a one-year contract extension, the star midfielder is free to negotiate with any team starting next January.

Luka Modric talks about rumors of Inter Miami and Lionel Messi

A few weeks ago, Luka Modric was seen with David Beckham at Croatia. The English legend is part of the owners at Inter Miami and, as a consequence, the rumors sparked.

However, during an interview with Sportske Novosti, the player from Real Madrid explained if he’ll go to the MLS and what happened in that famous meeting with Beckham.

“Well, we met Beckham and his family by chance. He spent part of his vacation in Croatia for the second year in a row and you can tell he really likes it. I went with my family to a restaurant where he also visited with his family and it was normal that we talked, but, we only spoke about our vacation and Croatia.”

So, no Inter Miami at all for Luka Modric in the near future. “We talked about the pleasure of sailing on the Adriatic, the islands, the food, and our people. Beckham is a great gentleman and a very pleasant conversationalist, just like his wife and children.”