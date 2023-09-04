Lionel Messi will be absent from his team, Inter Miami, for just one day, despite his significant contribution to their improved performance. Undoubtedly, the pink jersey team is eagerly anticipating his return, and we will provide you with information about when he is expected to come back.

Since joining Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has played a truly pivotal role in transforming the Florida-based team from underdogs into serious contenders for all the tournaments they participate in. In fact, shortly after Messi’s arrival, they secured victory in the League Cup.

The winning streak didn’t end there; it continued into the US Open Cup and the first two MLS games in which the Argentine star participated. Undoubtedly, Inter Miami fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their most influential player.

Why will Messi be absent from Inter Miami?

The reason for Lionel Messi‘s absence is that he will be representing the Argentina national team, for whom he is the key player, in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, consisting of two matches.

These two matches will take place as follows: the first will be against Ecuador at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, while the second will be held at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia against the local team.

When Lionel Messi returns to Inter Miami?

The Argentina team will play two matches: one on September 7 against Ecuador and another on September 12 against Bolivia. In the meantime, Inter Miami has a match against Sporting KC, and they will not only be missing Messi but also several other internationals who have been called up to their respective national teams.

Inter Miami‘s next scheduled match is on September 16, which is the expected return date for Lionel Messi. If Gerardo Martino decides to field Messi in this game, his comeback will be against Atlanta United on Matchday 32.