Inter Miami's Julian Gressel reveals the hurdle Lionel Messi and other former Barcelona players must overcome

Lionel Messi is facing some challenges in adapting to Inter Miami, according to teammate Julian Gressel. Find out how former Barcelona players are overcoming certain barriers in the United States.

Star player Lionel Messi, an iconic figure on the Argentina national team, recently found a new home at Inter Miami. However, his adjustment to U.S. soccer has presented some challenges, and according to teammate Julian Gressel, Messi and other former Barcelona players have barriers to overcome.

Lionel Messi had a Copa America 2024 full of mixed emotions. On the one hand, he won the coveted title with the Argentine national team, but on the other hand, he suffered an injury in the final that forced him to leave the match and kept him momentarily out of the field.

Messi’s injury has delayed his adaptation process to U.S. soccer. However, he is expected to return in the coming weeks, and his presence is crucial for Inter Miami’s MLS aspirations.

What barrier do Messi and other former Barcelona players have to overcome?

According to teammate Julian Gressel, Messi has demonstrated a good level of English comprehension. Even though his native language is Spanish, the Argentine has been able to communicate effectively with his teammates.

Lionel Messi #10 and Julian Gressel #24 of Inter Miami celebrate after a goal during the match against the Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on March 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

United States international Gressel has highlighted the significance of effective communication within the Inter Miami dressing room during an interview with Offside with Taylor Twellman. “Yeah, it’s English. With Busi, English. With Luis Suarez. And you know, the other two are kind of a mix, honestly. You try and Jordi is trying to learn, trying to say some words. So, you try and give him something and you try and make it easy for him in a sense. While I’m also trying to learn a little bit of Spanish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi in the process of adapting

Gressel highlighted the importance of communication in the dressing room and the effort made by both Messi and Jordi Alba to learn English. The American player acknowledged the difficulty of adapting to a new country and a new language but highlighted the good atmosphere and the collaboration between the players to overcome these language barriers.

Sergio Busquets, the Most Fluent

Sergio Busquets stands out as the player with the best command of English in the team. His experience in European soccer, where English is widely used, has allowed him to adapt quickly to the new environment.

Advertisement

The ability to communicate effectively in English is an added advantage for Busquets. In addition to facilitating communication with his teammates, it also allows him to interact with the media and fans more fluently.