Sergio Busquets has been just as important for the turnaround of Inter Miami as his teammate and world icon Lionel Messi. While Messi has stolen all the headlines, Sergio Busquets has been able to play a key role for Tata Martino’s side.

Busquets has been able to link very well with Messi, Jordi Alba, but also Robert Taylor and Dixon Arroyo. Busquets also scored critical penalty kick goals to help Inter Miami win their first major title, the Leagues Cup.

Now in an effort to stay in Miami past his two- and half-year contract, Busquets’ MLS deal goes until December 2025, the Spanish World Cup winner has bought a lavish home worth $8.7 million for himself and his family.

Details of Sergio Busquets new mansion

It is reported in FutbolUy that Sergio Busquets purchased his seven-bedroom mansion near the Florida sea right before he arrived at the club. The mansion is located in the Broward region of Miami, in an area known as Sea Ranch Lakes.

Busquets is reported to have purchased the home officially last Friday, one day before Inter Miami claimed the Leagues Cup title. The property is a total 7,100 square feet, it has 7 bedrooms, six bathrooms, a garage for three cars, according to The Real Deal (TRD).

When does Inter Miami play US Open Cup semifinal?

Inter Miami returns to action on Wednesday evening as the club searches for their second consecutive final appearance when they take on FC Cincinnati. FC Cincinnati has been the best team in Major League Soccer during the regular season and the game will be played at TQL Stadium.