FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 US Open Cup semi-finals in your country

FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami meet in the 2023 US Open Cup semi-finals. This game will take place at TQL Stadium in Ohio. The visitors are big favorites for obvious reasons, but the home team doesn’t want to give up easily. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 US Open Cup semi-finals game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami online free in the US on Fubo]

FC Cincinnati eliminated the New York Red Bulls on penalties during RO16, while in the quarter-finals they eliminated the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 3-1.

Inter Miami CF are getting closer and closer to the second title of the season, Messi is a key piece for them to reach the final. In the RO16 and quarter-finals they eliminated Nashville SC and Birmingham Legion FC respectively.

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami play for the 2023 US Open Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, August at TQL Stadium in Ohio.

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 PM

United States: 7:00 PM (ET)

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Canada: DAZN Canada

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo, UNIVERSO, TyC Sports Internacional USA, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, WSTR Star 64, CBS Sports Golazo, Peacock, Paramount+