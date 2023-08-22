Lionel Messi is enjoying a great start to life in the United States. The Argentine star turned Inter Miami around, leading the MLS team to an unlikely victory in the 2023 Leagues Cup, increasing his trophy cabinet.

The 7x Ballon d’Or winner has recorded an impressive 10 goals in just seven appearances, sending fans who watched him live wild. But he also looks happy off the field, which is something he missed in the last two years.

Nothing went to plan for Leo in France, where he struggled to perform and faced heavy criticism from PSG fans and the local media. Now, the French press has changed its tone by praising Messi’s role in his latest achievement.

French media praise Messi after Leagues Cup success

“One more trophy in Messi’s already well-stocked cabinet. That’s 44 exactly, which puts him at the top of the list of the most decorated soccer players in history. It is not the most prestigious for him, far from it, but it crowns an almost perfect start to his experience in the United States,” read Le Parisien.

L’Equipe noted that Messi won his first title with Inter Miami as the top scorer, while Le Figaro claimed the 36-year-old was “ultra decisive” to lead Miami to its first ever championship.

Messi didn’t have a great time in France, where the media was usually merciless with him. So it’s interesting that, even miles away from the country, now he gets recognition from these outlets.