Inter Milan and Liverpool will face each other today at the San Siro stadium in the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this UCL game free in different parts of the world.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 today

Inter Milan will host Liverpool today at the San Siro stadium in an exciting first leg match for the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here, you will find the time of this UCL exciting soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The hosts know that although they will be playing at home in front of their fans, they will have a very tough game against one of the title contenders. Even more so considering that Liverpool won their last two away games against Italian teams.

Jurgen Klopp's side hasn't lost a game since December 28th, in a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City for the 2021-2022 Premier League. Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as their main weapons in attack, are looking to repeat what they achieved in 2019 and become UEFA Champions League champions once again.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Time of the game

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Wendesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Bulgaria: 10:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Czech Republic: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Finland: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Romania: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Inter Milan vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2, Club RTL, VTM 2

Brazil: TNT Go, TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, HBO Max, GUIGO

Bulgaria: bTV Action, Voyo Sport

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Czech Republic: Nova Sport 3

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Finland: C More Sport 1, C More Suomi

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Sport, Free

Germany: DAZN

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, Virgin TV Go, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: IPLA, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Romania: Digi Sport 1 Romania, Digi Online, telekomsport.ro, Telekom Sport 1 Romania, Look Sport+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League:00 PM

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Sweden

UK: BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

US: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDNxtra, CBS, TUDN.com, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Univision NOW