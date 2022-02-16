Inter Milan will host Liverpool today at the San Siro stadium in an exciting first leg match for the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here, you will find the time of this UCL exciting soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.
The hosts know that although they will be playing at home in front of their fans, they will have a very tough game against one of the title contenders. Even more so considering that Liverpool won their last two away games against Italian teams.
Jurgen Klopp's side hasn't lost a game since December 28th, in a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City for the 2021-2022 Premier League. Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as their main weapons in attack, are looking to repeat what they achieved in 2019 and become UEFA Champions League champions once again.
Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Time of the game
