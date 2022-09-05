Inter and Bayern will kick-off the Group C's football activity at the San Siro Stadium. Find out the probable lineups for this 2022-23 UEFA Champions League matchup.

Inter and Bayern will play against each other for first time as the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Group Stage opens up. The game will be held at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy for a Group C matchup. If you are in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial) to watch this game.

This game between Inter and Bayern feature as one of the main headliners of Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. Both powerful teams in their countries, but they have failed to be the top team at the European football level.

However, this game is just a start for these two sides, as they have to play against Group C's rivals Barcelona from Spain, and Viktoria Plzen.from Czech Republic. Check out the probable lineups for this game, down below.

Inter Probable Lineup

As Inter played the Derby della Madonnina on the weekend, coach Simone Inzaghi had to make adjusments to Inter's starting lineup. However, as the season has just started, almost every player who started against AC Milan, will most likely start against Bayern at the San Siro Stadium.

Inter probable starting XI: Samir Handanovic, Denzel Dumfries, Dimarco, Stefan De Vrij; Matteo Darmian, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Milan Skriniar; Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez.

Bayern Probable Lineup

For Bayern, the Champions League is a priority. So, since the beginning, the German side will try to play as powerful as they can be. In fact, most of the players that started their Bundesliga game on the weekend, should be avaible to start this game.

Bayern probable starting XI: Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard; Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich; Leroy Sane, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman; Sadio Mane.