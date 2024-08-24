Inter vs Lecce: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 2

Inter will take on Lecce in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Check out how to watch the game on TV or stream it live in your country right here.

Inter are gearing up to face Lecce in a highly anticipated Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. As fans eagerly await the action, we’ve got you covered with all the details on how to catch the game live, whether on TV or through online streaming, in your country.

It was a disappointing start for both Inter Milan and Lecce in their Serie A debuts. Inter, the defending champions, were held to a 2-2 draw by Genoa in a match that felt like a loss after Genoa equalized in stoppage time. Despite Inter’s efforts to take control with goals from Marcus Thuram, the late equalizer left them with a sense of missed opportunity.

Looking ahead, Inter will aim to bounce back in their first home game of the season, seeking to recover from the draw. Lecce, on the other hand, had a rough opening, suffering a 4-0 defeat to Atalanta. They face a tough challenge against one of Serie A’s top teams but are determined to make a strong comeback and secure a positive result.

Inter vs Lecce: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (August 25)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 25)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 25)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 25)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 25)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Lameck Banda of US Lecce – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Inter vs Lecce: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN Fast+, DAZN2 Germany

India: GXR World

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports

