Inter and Milan clash at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Inter and Milan will meet at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (Milano) for the second leg of the 2021-2022 Coppa Italia semi-finals. In the first match, they tied 0-0. The other two teams that will face each other for a place in the final are Juventus and Fiorentina. Here you can find all you need to know about the Derby, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount + (free trial).

The Nerazzurri are in a great moment, they haven't lost in seven games in Serie A. Their are in second place in the tournament standings with 69 points, and in their last match they beat Spezia 3-1. In addition, Inter reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals after defeating Roma 2-0.

On the flip side, Milan are in the first place in the Serie A standings with 71 points, and have an 11-game unbeaten streak. In their last Serie A match, they defeated Genoa 2-0. The team led by Stefano Pioli started its preparation for the match against Inter today morning. After activating their muscles, they performed athletic exercises and did rondos. Training continued with technical drills focused on shooting before coming to an end with a match on a reduced pitch. Furthermore, the Rossoneri reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals after beating Lazio 4-0.

Inter vs Milan: Date

Inter and Milan will face each other at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday, April 19, for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals. The last time they played between each other was on Saturday, February 5 for Matchday 24 of 2021-2022 Serie A, in that opportunity Milan won 2-1.

Inter vs Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Inter vs Milan

The game to be played between Inter and Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Network.