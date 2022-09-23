Iran and Uruguay will be at Qatar 2022, but first they will face each other in an International Friendly match. In this article you will find the TV channel, how and where to watch or live stream this game in yout country.

The last opportunities to play before Qatar 2022 are arriving. Now, Iran will face Uruguay in an International Friendly match, so here are all the details regarding TV channel, how and where to watch or live stream this game. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

The game will take place this Friday, September 23, at NV Arena at Austria, where Iran will be the host. It is important for them to use this challenge as one of the toughest tests ahead of Qatar 2022 as Uruguay is one of the best teams for the tournament.

As for the Charruas, as said, before, they are seen as a very strong team for next November. Stars like Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo and of course Luis Suarez will try to succeed and give their country another FIFA World Cup trophy.

Iran vs Uruguay: Kick-Off Time

Belize: 10 AM

Honduras: 10 AM

Mexico: 11 AM

United States: 12 PM (ET)

Iran vs Uruguay: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Belize: Claro Sports

Honduras: Claro Sports

Mexico: Claro Sports, Marca Claro

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes