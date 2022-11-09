Iraq and Ecuador will clash at the Wanda Metropolitano in the 2022 International Friendly. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Iraq vs Ecuador: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 International Friendly

Iraq will come against Ecuador in an International Friendly 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique men's International soccer match or live stream free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their first overall meeting. Iraq of the AFC and Ecuador of CONMEBOL have never clashed before neither in a friendly match nor at any World Cup tournaments.

The game will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. It promises to be an exciting game as they clash for the first time ever.

Iraq vs Ecuador: Date

The 2022 International Friendly game between Iraq and Ecuador will be played on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Iraq vs Ecuador: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Iraq vs Ecuador for International Friendly 2022

The friendly game to be played between the USA and Ecuador will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes.