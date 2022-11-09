Though England haven't won a World Cup since 1966, Gareth Southgate's team is one of the favorites to hoist the trophy in Qatar. In this article, you'll find out their odds in a tremendous race against huge contenders such as Brazil, Argentina and France.

England have a rich soccer history, but they have almost no trophies to show for. The famous Three Lions won the World Cup at home in 1966 and that was it. Furthermore, they haven't even reached the final again. Their best performances were the semifinals in Russia 2018 and Italy 1990.

The UEFA Euro history for England is even worse. 10 appearances and 0 titles. Still, the 2021 performance reaching the final at home is what established this team as one of the favorites towards the tournament in Qatar. At the same time, the roster is stellar with names such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish.

So, although England haven't earned success at all in the last five decades, the oddsmakers consider this squad as a Top-5 team in Qatar. Read here to find out what are the odds for England and which rivals are ahead of them.

What are the odds for England to win the World Cup in Qatar?

England are not only favorites because of the 2021 UEFA Euro or their roster. The truth is they were superb in the qualifiers. The Three Lions dominated Group I facing Poland, Albania, Hungary, Andorra and San Marino. They were undefeated with 26 points (8 wins and 2 draws).

During the World Cup in Qatar, England will play in Group B against Iran, Wales and the United States. For the oddsmakers, England are the fourth favorite to win the World Cup in Qatar at +800. This means that if you place a $100 in a future bet, you could get $800 in return.

