Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Gharafa in 2024-25 AFC Champions League?

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr will be looking for their fourth consecutive victory in the AFC Champions League, facing a tough opponent in Al Gharafa.

The AFC Champions League is back in action, and this time, none other than Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr will head to Qatar to face Al Gharafa. Led by Stefano Pioli, they will be looking for a victory to continue climbing the standings in Group B. Will the Portuguese forward see minutes in this crucial match?

After four matchdays, the Saudi side remains unbeaten, with a draw in the opening round and three consecutive victories since. Should they secure another win, Al Nassr will reach 13 points, temporarily surpassing current leaders Al Hilal.

Although the starting lineup set by the Italian coach has yet to be confirmed, all signs point to the Portuguese star seeing minutes on the field and expecting to play a key role in securing a victory for his team.

Cristiano Ronaldo traveled with his teammates, and all indications are that he is available for the coaching staff. It’s worth noting that, during the recent UEFA Nations League double-header, the forward did not play in the second match to preserve his physical condition, as Portugal had already secured qualification for the next stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr

Al Nassr will look to extend their unbeaten run

This is the fifth matchday in which Al Nassr will see action. After a tough draw against their opponent in the opening match, the Saudi side went on to string together three consecutive victories, currently totaling 10 points.

Al Gharafa, the next opponent for CR7‘s team, currently sits in sixth place in Group B, with one win, one draw, and two losses. The Qatari side must win, no matter what, to improve their current performance in the tournament.

The venue for the match will be none other than Al Bayt Stadium, in the Qatari city of Al Khor. There, Ronaldo and his teammates will be looking for another victory for their team.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr?

After this crucial match in the AFC Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr will face Damac next, on Friday, November 29, in another round of the Saudi Pro League.

As part of this tournament, Stefano Pioli’s side will be back in action on Monday, December 2, when they host Al Sadd at home for the sixth matchday of the competition.