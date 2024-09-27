Trending topics:
Saudi Pro league

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Wahda in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League?

Al Nassr wants to keep their momentum in the Saudi Pro League, and after being absent in the King's Cup game on Monday, there's news regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the next game against Al Wahda.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Al Ettifaq Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Al Ettifaq Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

By Dante Gonzalez

Al Nassr will be facing Al Wahda in their Matchday 5 clash of the Saudi Pro League. All fans are expecting Cristiano Ronaldo‘s return to the pitch today, following his absence in the King’s Cup against Al Hazm.

After being rested for the cup game last Monday, Ronaldo is starting for Al Nassr vs Al Wahds today.. Boss Stefano Pioli is looking forward to keep momentum after securing the victory on his first two matches coaching the team.

Without Ronaldo, his team managed to pull a 2-1 victory against Al Hazem in the Round of 32, going through the next stage. Al Nassr will face Al Tawoon for the Round of 16 on October 28.

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s record against Al Wahda

Cristiano sets his return against one of his favorite victims. In 4 matches against Al Wahda, Al Nassr won 3 and lost only 1, with the Portuguese managing to score 8 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr scores the 5th goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Wehda at Al Awwal Park on May 4, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr scores the 5th goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Wehda at Al Awwal Park on May 4, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

The only match Ronaldo lost and failed to score in was the 1-0 defeat in the King’s Cup semifinals in April 2023. This means the former Real Madrid star remains unbeaten against Al Wahda in Saudi Pro League matches.

Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli claims Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi

see also

Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli claims Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi

The last time both teams met was on Matchday 30 of the SPL on May 30, where Al Nassr crushed Al Wahda 6-0, with Cristiano netting a hat-trick. With Pioli elevating the team’s performance and the visitors conceding 12 goals in their last four league matches, we can expect to see some goals.

Advertisement
dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann fined $150K for chainsaw attack
Soccer

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann fined $150K for chainsaw attack

Lakers' LeBron James delivers powerful message of support to Fever's Caitlin Clark amid criticism
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James delivers powerful message of support to Fever's Caitlin Clark amid criticism

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 5
Soccer

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 5

49ers provide massive update on Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel
NFL

49ers provide massive update on Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo