Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Wahda in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League?

Al Nassr wants to keep their momentum in the Saudi Pro League, and after being absent in the King's Cup game on Monday, there's news regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the next game against Al Wahda.

Al Nassr will be facing Al Wahda in their Matchday 5 clash of the Saudi Pro League. All fans are expecting Cristiano Ronaldo‘s return to the pitch today, following his absence in the King’s Cup against Al Hazm.

After being rested for the cup game last Monday, Ronaldo is starting for Al Nassr vs Al Wahds today.. Boss Stefano Pioli is looking forward to keep momentum after securing the victory on his first two matches coaching the team.

Without Ronaldo, his team managed to pull a 2-1 victory against Al Hazem in the Round of 32, going through the next stage. Al Nassr will face Al Tawoon for the Round of 16 on October 28.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s record against Al Wahda

Cristiano sets his return against one of his favorite victims. In 4 matches against Al Wahda, Al Nassr won 3 and lost only 1, with the Portuguese managing to score 8 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr scores the 5th goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Wehda at Al Awwal Park on May 4, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

The only match Ronaldo lost and failed to score in was the 1-0 defeat in the King’s Cup semifinals in April 2023. This means the former Real Madrid star remains unbeaten against Al Wahda in Saudi Pro League matches.

Advertisement

see also Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli claims Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi

The last time both teams met was on Matchday 30 of the SPL on May 30, where Al Nassr crushed Al Wahda 6-0, with Cristiano netting a hat-trick. With Pioli elevating the team’s performance and the visitors conceding 12 goals in their last four league matches, we can expect to see some goals.