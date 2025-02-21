Trending topics:
BOXING

Oscar De La Hoya delivers strong five-word warning to Canelo Alvarez ahead of Terence Crawford fight

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has issued a firm five-word warning to Canelo Alvarez ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Terence Crawford. Could this be Canelo’s toughest test yet?

By Alexander Rosquez

Oscar De La Hoya, Boxing promoter looks on prior to the WBA Super World Light Heavyweight Title fight between Dmitrii Bivol and Gilberto Ramirez at Etihad Arena on November 05, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
© Photo by Francois Nel/Getty ImagesOscar De La Hoya, Boxing promoter looks on prior to the WBA Super World Light Heavyweight Title fight between Dmitrii Bivol and Gilberto Ramirez at Etihad Arena on November 05, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya has issued a warning to Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez ahead of his highly anticipated mega-fight against Terence Crawford. The showdown, set for September, finally materialized after months of speculation.

The 34-year-old Canelo will put his unified WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight titles on the line against “Bud” Crawford, who has the opportunity to make history by becoming a five-division world champion if he secures victory.

This blockbuster clash between two pound-for-pound greats could carry even greater significance. Canelo Alvarez is aiming to become the undisputed super middleweight champion for a second time. To achieve this, he must first defeat IBF champion William Scull on May 3. If successful, he will reclaim all four world titles at 168 pounds, setting the stage for Crawford to be just one fight away from undisputed status in a third weight division.

Speaking to Fight Hype, De La Hoya delivered a stern warning to Canelo regarding the threat Crawford poses. You can’t sleep on him, you cannot sleep on him,” De La Hoya emphasized, making it clear that the Omaha-born fighter is not to be underestimated.

Canelo Alvarez

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez punches Edgar Berlanga during the first round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Crawford: A serious threat to Canelo

De La Hoya believes that Crawford’s skill set could neutralize Canelo’s weight advantage.I think it’s a great fight, a great fight for boxing. Look, I mean, you have to give a shot at any fighter inside that ring because you never know—one punch, two punches, Canelo’s weight, Crawford’s abilities, and footwork,” he explained, highlighting the key elements that could determine the outcome. While Canelo’s power and experience are undeniable, Crawford’s speed, technique, and adaptability could prove decisive.

Crawford’s biggest challenge yet

Terence Crawford faces the daunting task of moving up two weight divisions to take on Canelo in what will undoubtedly be the toughest test of his storied career. The 37-year-old’s last fight was a points victory over Israil Madrimov in August, where he claimed the WBA junior middleweight title in what some considered an underwhelming performance.

However, Crawford has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to overcome adversity and adapt to different styles. His speed, precision, and switch-hitting prowess make him one of the most unpredictable and dangerous opponents in boxing today—even against a champion of Canelo Alvarez’s caliber.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

