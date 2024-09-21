Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli claims Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi

Al Nassr head coach Stefano Pioli explained why he believes Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than Lionel Messi.

Even though neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi will be competing for the next Ballon d’Or, set to take place on October 28 in Paris, the debate over who is the greatest of all time continues to dominate headlines in the world of soccer.

Stefano Pioli, the Italian manager who led AC Milan to a Serie A title in 2022, was asked the inevitable question after his debut as Al Nassr’s head coach, which saw his team secure a 3-0 away victory over Al Ettifaq, with Ronaldo netting one of the goals.

“I believe Cristiano Ronaldo is superior to Lionel Messi; he has scored more goals than he’s played games,” Pioli told reporters, ensuring a strong start to his relationship with the 39-year-old star, who recently surpassed the 900-goal mark in his professional career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo has been in sensational form in recent months, scoring in seven consecutive matches for both Al Nassr and the Portuguese national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating his first goal. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal of Pioli’s era

If Pioli’s comments were intended to quickly win over the Portuguese legend, Ronaldo did his part to make sure the relationship started on the right foot. The forward scored the opening goal of Pioli’s tenure at Al Nassr, leading the team to a dominant 3-0 win over Al Ettifaq. Goals from Salem Al-Najdi and Anderson Talisca followed, sealing the victory.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo suggests which player could be better than him and Lionel Messi

Pioli’s ambitious goals with Ronaldo

After his winning debut in the Saudi Pro League, Pioli opened up about the lofty goals he hopes to achieve with Ronaldo and the team. “We are very motivated, and we’ll push for a successful season. When I joined Al Nassr, I was clear that it was to win championships,” Pioli stated.

Advertisement

He added, “We have very good players, both local and international, so our goal is to compete in every tournament. Big games are coming, and there’s work to do in fixing mistakes, but I will leave my mark on this club.”

see also The reason Cristiano Ronaldo pulled off new celebration in Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq

With Ronaldo in top form and Pioli’s vision for success, Al Nassr is aiming high for the upcoming season.

Advertisement