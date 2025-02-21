Aaron Rodgers will be released by the Jets and has immediately become one of the quarterbacks that has generated the most rumors heading into free agency. A few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders seemed to be the favorites to sign him, but suddenly, everything has changed.

With the possibility that Matthew Stafford leaves the Rams, Los Angeles has emerged as a very attractive option for Rodgers. The former star of the Green Bay Packers has a house in that city, loves California from his college football days, and that could greatly influence his decision.

However, we cannot forget that retirement could also be an option for the 41-year-old player. Therefore, in recent days, the press has been trying in every way to find out if Aaron will say goodbye or if he will seek the opportunity to win another Super Bowl.

What is the future of Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers was caught on video by TMZ Sports in Southern California, and this was the question a reporter asked him about the possibility of signing with the Rams. “You’re in the West Coast, the weather’s great. Do you see potentially being in the West Coast in the future?”

At first, Rodgers avoided the question by acknowledging the reporter and smiling politely. Then came the follow-up question: “Any chance of you being in the West Coast in the future?”

Rodgers laughed again and gave an ironic response: “I’m just enjoying the sunshine right now.” The Rams have gained momentum as a possible alternative for Rodgers, although, in the most outlandish scenario, we cannot forget that his favorite team has always been the 49ers. However, San Francisco seems impossible considering that they will likely give a contract extension to Brock Purdy.