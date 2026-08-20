Shedeur Sanders doesn’t feel pressure from Deshaun Watson amid Browns QB competition

Shedeur Sanders knows the stakes are high, but the young player insists he is not feeling the pressure. The former Colorado star enters the Browns’ preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills with his future at quarterback increasingly uncertain.

Multiple reports have indicated that Deshaun Watson currently has the advantage in the competition for the starting job, meaning Sanders could be facing his biggest opportunity yet to change the conversation.

For Sanders, however, the situation does not appear to be creating anxiety. With the Browns preparing to give him a chance to start against Buffalo, Shedeur says he is approaching the game like any other day at work.

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Shedeur Sanders is losing Browns QB competition

Shedeur Sanders was asked about the pressure surrounding the quarterback competition and whether the possibility of starting against Buffalo changes his approach.

His response was emphatic: “So, that’s just another day going out there doing what I got to do, honestly. I don’t really feel anxiety or any pressure going into things like that anymore, because that’s how I approach everything. So, it’s just another day of going to work. That’s all it is for me.”

That mentality could be particularly important with Watson reportedly gaining ground in the competition. Sanders knows that his opportunity against Buffalo could carry significant weight, but he does not appear interested in allowing the circumstances to change his preparation. Shedeur now has to turn that confidence into production.

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Is Shedeur Sanders running out of time to win the Browns QB job?

The situation represents another difficult chapter in what has already been an unusual NFL journey for Sanders. In 2025, Shedeur entered the draft cycle viewed by many as a potential first-round selection after his impressive career at Colorado. Instead, his stock collapsed and he ultimately fell all the way to the fifth round.

His transition to the NFL has been equally complicated. Sanders has struggled to establish himself as the clear favorite in Cleveland, and the quarterback has now found himself in another competition in which the coaching staff appears to be leaning toward a veteran.

That makes the Bills game extremely important. If Sanders delivers an impressive performance, the Browns could have a much more difficult decision to make before the regular season. A poor showing, however, could strengthen Watson’s position and potentially leave Sanders entering the season as a backup.

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Deshaun Watson has the advantage entering the Bills game

Watson appears to have built momentum at exactly the wrong time for Sanders. The veteran has received important first-team opportunities during training camp and will be looking to solidify his position as Cleveland’s QB1. Sanders, meanwhile, needs to show that he can operate the offense efficiently and make enough plays to force the coaching staff to reconsider its current trajectory.

Todd Monken has insisted that the competition must be evaluated on the field, and Sanders will now have another opportunity to make his case. But the reality is becoming increasingly clear: Sanders may need a special performance against Buffalo to prevent Watson from taking control of the starting job.

After falling from projected first-round pick to fifth-round selection, Sanders has already experienced one of the biggest draft-day slides in recent NFL history. Now, another pivotal moment is approaching. The Browns’ QB competition may not officially be over, but Sanders knows exactly what is at stake.