Is Mauricio Pochettino coaching USMNT vs Haiti today in first leg of 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League QFs?

Mauricio Pochettino’s future with Manchester United has put the USMNT coach in the spotlight ahead of a crucial Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal clash against Haiti, raising questions about his final days with the U.S. team.

Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino will coach the USMNT against Haiti in the first leg of the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, despite his impending move to Manchester United.

U.S. Soccer officially confirmed on Friday, November 13, that he will remain in charge for the upcoming two-match series, giving the United States continuity as it begins an important stretch of its international calendar.

His departure comes after two years leading the American national team. The former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager has agreed to take over at Manchester United following Michael Carrick’s dismissal.

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Why is Mauricio Pochettino leaving the USMNT for Manchester United?

Mauricio Pochettino is leaving the USMNT to become Manchester United’s new head coach after accepting the opportunity to take charge of the Premier League club, which dismissed Michael Carrick following a disappointing start to the 2026-27 season.

Mauricio Pochettino of the United States Men’s National Soccer Team speaks to the media (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He described the move as his dream job, bringing an end to his two-year spell with the United States national team. Manchester turned to him after a difficult opening to the campaign left the club in 18th place in the Premier League standings.

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According to the Associated Press, United had endured its worst league start in 40 years, prompting the organization to make a coaching change and look for an experienced manager capable of restoring its competitiveness.

The Argentine head coach arrives with an extensive European coaching résumé. Before joining the USMNT in September 2024, he managed Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

His departure is particularly notable because U.S. Soccer had announced a contract extension in August 2026 that was supposed to keep him in charge through 2030. However, the opportunity at Old Trafford changed those plans.

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Who will replace Mauricio Pochettino as USMNT head coach?

U.S. Soccer has not appointed a permanent replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, with the federation beginning its search for a new head coach following the announcement of his departure.

In the meantime, former LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo will lead the United States during its previously scheduled December camp.

According to U.S. Soccer, CEO and Secretary General JT Batson and Chief Operating Officer Dan Helfrich will lead the search alongside the federation’s soccer leadership team, including Emma Hayes and Oguchi Onyewu.

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When will Mauricio Pochettino take charge of Manchester United?

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to officially take charge of Manchester United on November 18, 2026, after completing his final commitments with the USMNT. His first match in charge is expected to be the Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, November 22.

According to the Associated Press, he has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester United, replacing Carrick as the club looks to change its direction.

What is Mauricio Pochettino’s record with the USMNT?

Mauricio Pochettino finished his USMNT tenure with 21 wins, 12 losses and two draws in 35 matches. He took over in September 2024 and leaves after leading the Americans through the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

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One of the biggest achievements of his tenure came at the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. finished first in its group and advanced to the Round of 16, where it defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to secure its first knockout-stage victory since 2002.

He also set a USMNT record for the most victories by an American head coach in a single World Cup, with three wins during the tournament. His team scored in all five matches and found the net at least twice in four of them.

Key takeaways

Mauricio Pochettino will coach the USMNT against Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

against Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. Steve Cherundolo will lead the USMNT during its December camp as interim head coach.

will lead the USMNT during its December camp as interim head coach. Mauricio Pochettino takes over Manchester United on November 18, 2026, on a two-and-a-half-year contract.